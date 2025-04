Gelonade is a sativa resulting from the cross of Lemon Tree and Gelato #41. This strain is celebrated for its vibrant citrus aroma and sweet, fruity undertones, creating a sensory experience that is both refreshing and invigorating. Upon consumption, Gelonade delivers a potent and uplifting high, characterized by tingly sensations and a surge of euphoria that can make users feel like social butterflies.

