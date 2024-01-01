Strain Dossier

With a name as dazzling as its effects, Glitter Bomb is a largely Indica-dominant strain that delivers an explosion of relaxed euphoria. Created in 2022 by crossing Grape Gas #10 x OG Kush Breath Blueberry Headband, it has quickly become a favorite for recreational and medical users looking for strains with the highest levels of THC. Glitter Bomb lives up to its name with effects that hit hard and linger long, leaving even the most seasoned of cannabis consumers in a state of superstoned serenity.



Specific Effects

This strain is literally the bomb for anyone interested in dual-action relaxation, offering a blast of euphoric bliss that quiets negative, racing thoughts before inviting a deep physical calm, relaxing the entire body to leave mind, body, and soul totally at ease. Glitter Bomb is known for an initial brief burst of energy but it doesn’t last long, which is why most cannabis consumers find its strong, soothing, sedative effects best for evening use or right before bed or lazy days when nothing needs to get done. Not a strain for the inexperienced, Glitter Bomb is powerfully potent with effects that can be overwhelming or uncomfortable for new or occasional users.



Applicable Conditions

With a therapeutic potential that shines as brightly as its flowers coated in glittery trichomes, Glitter Bomb has exploded on both the recreational and medical cannabis scene. With THC levels that pack an explosive punch, this is a strain commonly used to ease chronic stress, anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Its super soothing physical effects are often used to help melt away pain, relieve headaches, and reduce inflammation, while its heavily sedating effects some indica strains are famous for can make it perfect for those who have trouble sleeping that are interested in an all-natural nightcap. If you’re looking for a strain to help you mentally and physically decompress, Glitter Bomb offers a dazzling delivery.

