As a West Coast favorite, Grand Daddy Purple is an infamous indica known for its sedated body buzz, sharing genetics with Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This lavender legend is grown by Sierra Select Farms in Nevada County, CA. Users have reported relief with PTSD, insomnia, depression, stress, chronic pain and anxiety. Carefully crafted in high dosages for veterans and cannabis connoisseurs to unwind.

>Vibes with The Beatles on vinyl and a date with your sofa

>Available in full-spectrum 10 mg + 25mg + 50mg RSO tablets

