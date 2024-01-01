Strain Dossier

This powerhouse strain blends the best traits of Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani to create a deeply relaxing experience that makes Grape Ape a go-to for anyone seeking relief. As an indica-dominant strain, this is known for potent, full-body relaxation with moderate to high THC levels with effects that aren’t too overwhelming. Grape Ape offers a soothing euphoric comfort perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day that can quickly lead to deep, restorative sleep.



Specific Effects

Notorious for being deeply relaxing and calming, Grape Ape gives a full-body high with effects that can leave you comatose. Best for nighttime use, this strain takes couch-lock to another level, melting away any tension trapped in the body, leaving you with no choice but to chill. With sedative-like physical effects and euphoric mental clarity, Grape Ape won’t leave you feeling foggy, but will offer a restorative experience that soothes both body and mind.



Applicable Conditions

Whether you suffer from lack of sleep, chronic pain, or anxiety, Grape Ape exerts powerful relief as strong as its namesake. Noted to be especially beneficial for managing migraine and arthritis pain, this strain is also said to soothe stress and support symptoms of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and ADD/ADHD. With effects that can feel narcotic-like, Grape Ape is also commonly used for insomnia and other sleep issues. Avoid this strain during the day unless you work the nightshift and sleep during the day, as it packs a punch as powerful as the strongest apes in the jungle.

