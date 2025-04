Key Lime Jack is a bright and summery sativa-dominant strain that delivers an uplifting euphoric head high and soothing soothing physical effects that don’t cause the slightest bit of sedation. Created by crossing the famous Jack Herer with Bling Cheesecake, this mood-boosting cultivar inspires a long-lasting, upbeat cerebral buzz that improves focus and keeps the mind clear while the body remains relaxed without becoming lazy or sleepy. Key Lime Jack is a go-to strain for anyone interested in a perfectly balanced, upbeat blend.

