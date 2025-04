Purple Punch is a powerhouse indica, blending the legendary genetics of Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. This strain is celebrated for its mouthwatering dessert-like flavors, delivering a sweet, fruity punch with notes of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and vanilla. Its rich terpene profile, dominated by myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, enhances both its effects and aromatic experience. Purple Punch is best known for its deeply relaxing yet euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day. The combination of mental uplift and full-body relief makes this strain a go-to for those seeking a blissful, tension-melting experience without excessive sedation.

