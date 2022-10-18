Emerald City Farms' mission is to sustainably cultivate the highest grade aaa cannabis, while engaging in safe responsible practices to promote the environments health. We grow in hoop houses and use light assistance. We specialize in organic sustainable farming practices.

Emerald City Farms is a small craft farm. We are a husband and wife team who have been cultivating for over 23 years with love in our hearts. We have dedicated our lives to growing only the purest highest grade AAA cannabis possible. We eat, live, and breathe farming.