Emerald Extracts

Emerald Extracts products

165 products
Product image for Animal Diesel Sauce 1g
Solvent
Animal Diesel Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Viper Mac Wax 1g
Wax
Viper Mac Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 64.39%
CBD 0.21%
Product image for Kosher Cream Crumble 1g
Solvent
Kosher Cream Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 68.3%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Blue Russian Ice Shatter 1g
Shatter
Blue Russian Ice Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72.07%
CBD 2.9%
Product image for Chem 4 OG Shatter 1g
Shatter
Chem 4 OG Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.1%
CBD 0.6%
Product image for Blue Dog Twist Crumble 1g
Solvent
Blue Dog Twist Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.7%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Mango Grass Crumble 1g
Solvent
Mango Grass Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 73.9%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Big GDP Shatter 1g
Shatter
Big GDP Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.7%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Cherry Boi Wax 1g
Wax
Cherry Boi Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 4.3%
CBD 66.1%
Product image for Cindy's Tangello BHO 1g
Solvent
Cindy's Tangello BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 63.8%
CBD 1%
Product image for Pineapple Grass Wax 1g
Wax
Pineapple Grass Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 76.2%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Sour Tangie Crumble 1g
Solvent
Sour Tangie Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.9%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Kookie Glue Wax 1g
Wax
Kookie Glue Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 66.7%
CBD 4.3%
Product image for Agent Orange Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Agent Orange Pull N Snap 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 75%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Agent Orange Wax 1g
Wax
Agent Orange Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 75%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Mango Grass Sauce 1g
Solvent
Mango Grass Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 73.9%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Citrus Juice Shatter 1g
Shatter
Citrus Juice Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 65.3%
CBD 0.5%
Product image for Purple Loop Kush Shatter 1g
Shatter
Purple Loop Kush Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.1%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Locomotion Shatter 1g
Shatter
Locomotion Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72%
CBD 0.3%
Product image for Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Glue Jeans Crumble 1g
Solvent
1:1 Glue Jeans Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 29.63%
CBD 29.74%
Product image for Monkey Jack Shatter 1g
Shatter
Monkey Jack Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 74%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Sapphire OG Wax 1g
Wax
Sapphire OG Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 62.5%
CBD 8.3%
Product image for Sour Cheese Kake Shatter 1g
Shatter
Sour Cheese Kake Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 50%
CBD 24.5%