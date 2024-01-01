We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Emerald Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Delta-8 THC
Emerald Extracts products
165 products
Solvent
Animal Diesel Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.7%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Wax
Viper Mac Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 64.39%
CBD 0.21%
Solvent
Kosher Cream Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 68.3%
CBD 0.1%
Shatter
Blue Russian Ice Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72.07%
CBD 2.9%
Shatter
Chem 4 OG Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.1%
CBD 0.6%
Solvent
Blue Dog Twist Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.7%
CBD 0.4%
Solvent
Mango Grass Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 73.9%
CBD 0.4%
Shatter
Big GDP Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.7%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Cherry Boi Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 4.3%
CBD 66.1%
Solvent
Cindy's Tangello BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 63.8%
CBD 1%
Wax
Pineapple Grass Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 76.2%
CBD 0.4%
Solvent
Sour Tangie Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.9%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Kookie Glue Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 66.7%
CBD 4.3%
Solvent
Agent Orange Pull N Snap 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 75%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Agent Orange Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 75%
CBD 0.2%
Solvent
Mango Grass Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 73.9%
CBD 0.4%
Shatter
Citrus Juice Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 65.3%
CBD 0.5%
Shatter
Purple Loop Kush Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.1%
CBD 0.1%
Shatter
Locomotion Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72%
CBD 0.3%
Cartridges
Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
1:1 Glue Jeans Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 29.63%
CBD 29.74%
Shatter
Monkey Jack Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 74%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Sapphire OG Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 62.5%
CBD 8.3%
Shatter
Sour Cheese Kake Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 50%
CBD 24.5%
1
2
3
...
7
