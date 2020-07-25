About this strain
Produced by Humboldt Seed Organization, Sapphire OG is a cross of a prized Florida OG cut and a Florida OG x Afghan. Growers and consumers alike can expect a quality OG strain with a rich terpene profile and big yields. Terpenes put out a piney, lemon, chocolate, and sometimes blueberry flavor and aroma with a calming high.
Sapphire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
