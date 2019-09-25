About this strain
Sour Lemons
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Sour Lemons is a cross of Sour Pez and Joe’s Lemonade. Sour Pez influences the structure and yield, while bringing a sweet grapefruit terpene profile, and Joe’s Lemonade brings a high resin production and piney flavors. This strain may get you out of the door for your next adventure.
Sour Lemons effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!