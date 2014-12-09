Tangelo Kush Pull n Snap 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Tangelo Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
42% of people report feeling giggly
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!