Logo for the brand Emerald Extracts

Emerald Extracts

Tangelo Kush Pull n Snap 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Tangelo Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
42% of people report feeling giggly
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!