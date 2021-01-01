About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Julius Crumble concentrates are a sweet orange flavored treat with a fruit punch and citrus aroma that will uplift and energize you for hours on end and take you back to your favorite food court beverage.



Julius, also known as Orange Creamsicle, was created by crossing Orange Crush, initially bred by the BC Growers Association, and Juicy Fruit also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice”. Its appearance is reminiscent of oranges with vibrant gold flecks amid its bright, vivid green buds providing a full range of color spectrums, all with a sugary coating of silver trichomes.



Julius packs a powerful kick from the very first puff. You instantly feel the uplifting cerebral effects that revitalizes your mood and inspires you to go off and complete tasks that have been sitting on the back burner for a while. Its effects are long lasting and will spark your creativity while slowing down your perception of time.



Julius will tantalize your taste buds with its sweet, tangy orange flavor profile with notes of bubble gum thanks to its complex mixture of Myrcene, Terpinolene, and Limonene, which also provide the rich bouquet of fruit punch, lemon and plums.



Julius isn't just aesthetically pleasing, it will energize you beginning at your toes and working its way up, invigorating every part of your body. Its long-lasting effects have been known to stimulate innovative thought processes and motivate the unmotivated. Medical users love it for relief from anxiety, stress, appetite loss, and PMS. If you are looking for a good afternoon strain you can count on this concentrate to crush it.