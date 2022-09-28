Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Underdog Sauce concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.



Underdog, also known as Underdog OG and Underdawg OG, is a slightly Indica leaning 60/40 hybrid created from crossing the two cannabis classics of Sour Diesel and OG Kush. The bud formations are super dense with a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes over a minty green coloration speckled with vibrant orange pistils.



It begins with a heady, happy lift that is very strong and stress-relieving, yet not overpowering. This effect is long-lasting and slowly spreads throughout the body. Calming, relaxing feelings wash over the user taking stress and anxiety away with them, often lulling you into a sleepy state.



Underdog carries the aromas of pungent Diesel and classic Kush odors. A Kush lovers dream, Underdog has that super strong smell and taste that lets you know just how powerful a smoke it will be.



Underdog brings a strong, yet calming high that lasts for hours on end. The high is quite flexible and can be enjoyed during the day for some creative inspiration or in the evening to just sit back and relax. Underdog may provide relief for patients treating conditions such as chronic pain, stress, anxiety, insomnia and muscle spasms.