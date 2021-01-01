About this product

USE HONEY CHOME AROMA AND RESIN ENRICHER TO:

+ Cultivate fragrant, sticky buds and flowers bristling with trichomes

+ Feed beneficial microbes in the root zone

+ Enable the cultivation of plants that smell and taste great



Intensify fragrance and flavor in your plants with Honey Chome, an aroma and resin enricher from Emerald Harvest.



Designed to enrich your valuable crops with a robust bouquet and plenty of resins during the flowering phase, Honey Chome is made from high-quality ingredients.



This rich formulation is fortified with a boost of all three primary macroelements: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Plants reach their maximum genetic potential and achieve plentiful harvests with proper nutrition. The extra N, P and K in the bottle encourage crop potency and productivity for vigorous growth and fruiting.



Honey Chome also contains carbohydrates derived from natural, Earth-friendly sources such as palm sugar and agave nectar. A reserve of energy and sweetness in the upper plant, carbohydrates also nourish beneficial microbes in the root zone. Microbial inoculants, in turn, assist your plants in plumping up root mass, resulting in greater nutrient uptake for more satisfyingly abundant growth and flowering.



Use Honey Chome as a supplement to your favorite base nutrient series during the vegetative and flowering phases for guaranteed professional results.