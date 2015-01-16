Loading…
Logo for the brand Emerald Jane's

Emerald Jane's

Candy Crystals

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Alpha Blue effects

Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!