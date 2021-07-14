About this product
Gorilla Butter is one of our favorite strains we've ever grown. This strain produces an almost silver-black bud absolutely covered in trichomes that shine like diamonds. Not only does this strain have amazing bag appeal, it's outstanding terpene profile reminds us of the original GG burned rubber profile with a mix of the Peanut Butter Breath's smooth nutty notes.
ELO produces the highest quality cannabis and solventless concentrates for the Rhode Island medical cannabis market. Our products are available at both Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center and The Thomas C Slater Compassion Center.