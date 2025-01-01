About this product
Discover unparalleled quality and flavor of cannabis with our Apple Fritter. Cultivated with precision using advanced light-assisted methods, this hybrid strain embodies the perfect balance of potency and taste. A true hybrid weed strain, put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies.
Appearance and Flavor
Derived from the renowned Apple Fritter lineage, each ounce features dense, trichome-rich buds that emanate a delightful sweet aroma of baked apples with a hint of pepper. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every flower maintains optimal THCa levels, delivering a smooth and satisfying experience with every session.
Feelings
It's known for its powerful and relaxing high, ideal for both relaxation and creative inspiration, it offers a harmonious blend of euphoria and relaxation. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking inspiration for your next project, this strain promises a consistent and enjoyable journey.
Explore the unparalleled craftsmanship and elevate your hemp experience today with a strain that embodies the pinnacle of quality, potency, and flavor.
Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.
Apple Fritter
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
