Black Cherry Gelato is a decadent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a sweet and relaxing experience. With a lineage rooted in Black Cherry Funk and Gelato #33, this strain is known for its rich, complex aroma that combines notes of ripe black cherries, sweet cream, and a hint of earthy musk.



Visually, Black Cherry Gelato is a feast for the eyes. Its dense buds are a captivating mix of deep purples and forest greens, often accented by fiery orange pistils and a glistening coat of trichomes. Breaking open a nug releases an even more intense wave of its signature sweet and fruity fragrance.



When it comes to effects, Black Cherry Gelato is a true evening treat. Its indica dominance brings a wave of soothing relaxation that melts away physical tension and eases the mind into a state of tranquility. Many users report a gentle euphoria that uplifts the mood and promotes a sense of calm contentment. It's the perfect strain for unwinding after a long day, easing into sleep, or simply enjoying a moment of peaceful solitude.

