Black Cherry Gelato is a decadent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a sweet and relaxing experience. With a lineage rooted in Black Cherry Funk and Gelato #33, this strain is known for its rich, complex aroma that combines notes of ripe black cherries, sweet cream, and a hint of earthy musk.
Visually, Black Cherry Gelato is a feast for the eyes. Its dense buds are a captivating mix of deep purples and forest greens, often accented by fiery orange pistils and a glistening coat of trichomes. Breaking open a nug releases an even more intense wave of its signature sweet and fruity fragrance.
When it comes to effects, Black Cherry Gelato is a true evening treat. Its indica dominance brings a wave of soothing relaxation that melts away physical tension and eases the mind into a state of tranquility. Many users report a gentle euphoria that uplifts the mood and promotes a sense of calm contentment. It's the perfect strain for unwinding after a long day, easing into sleep, or simply enjoying a moment of peaceful solitude.
Black Cherry Gelato
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
