About this product
The dark twin of the regular Runtz, an indica-dominant hybrid known for being a phenotype of this classic strain, sharing its parents Zkittlez and Gelato. It has a THC percentage of 24%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers.
Appearance and flavor
Showing resin-coated buds that are visually striking with deep purple hues interwoven with bright green accents. The buds are often covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, adding to their appeal.It offers a rich and creamy smoke that combines with earthy undertones and hints of citrus aroma and sweet berry flavor. This complex blend creates a unique taste experience that is both smooth and satisfying.
Feelings
Black Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.
Black Runtz
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
