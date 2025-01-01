About this product
A popular strain known for its balanced effects and rich genetics. This sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between Blueberry and Haze. Originating in California, Blue Dream has quickly gained legendary status on the West Coast and beyond, making it a sought-after choice for both novice and veteran cannabis enthusiasts.
Appearance and flavor
This strain boasts beautiful, dense buds with a mix of deep green and blue hues, covered in a frosty layer of trichomes. The strain's aroma is a delightful blend of sweet berries, which also comes through in its taste. Users often describe the flavor profile as smooth and sweet, with prominent notes of blueberry and a hint of floral undertones, making each puff a delicious experience.
Feelings
Its effects are well-balanced, offering a harmonious mix of cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. It starts with an uplifting and euphoric head high that enhances creativity and focus, making it ideal for daytime use. As the high progresses, a gentle wave of relaxation spreads throughout the body, easing tension and promoting a sense of calm. This makes Blue Dream effective for alleviating symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as providing relief from chronic pain and nausea.
Appearance and flavor
This strain boasts beautiful, dense buds with a mix of deep green and blue hues, covered in a frosty layer of trichomes. The strain's aroma is a delightful blend of sweet berries, which also comes through in its taste. Users often describe the flavor profile as smooth and sweet, with prominent notes of blueberry and a hint of floral undertones, making each puff a delicious experience.
Feelings
Its effects are well-balanced, offering a harmonious mix of cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. It starts with an uplifting and euphoric head high that enhances creativity and focus, making it ideal for daytime use. As the high progresses, a gentle wave of relaxation spreads throughout the body, easing tension and promoting a sense of calm. This makes Blue Dream effective for alleviating symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as providing relief from chronic pain and nausea.
Blue Dream
Emerald SmokeFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
A popular strain known for its balanced effects and rich genetics. This sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between Blueberry and Haze. Originating in California, Blue Dream has quickly gained legendary status on the West Coast and beyond, making it a sought-after choice for both novice and veteran cannabis enthusiasts.
Appearance and flavor
This strain boasts beautiful, dense buds with a mix of deep green and blue hues, covered in a frosty layer of trichomes. The strain's aroma is a delightful blend of sweet berries, which also comes through in its taste. Users often describe the flavor profile as smooth and sweet, with prominent notes of blueberry and a hint of floral undertones, making each puff a delicious experience.
Feelings
Its effects are well-balanced, offering a harmonious mix of cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. It starts with an uplifting and euphoric head high that enhances creativity and focus, making it ideal for daytime use. As the high progresses, a gentle wave of relaxation spreads throughout the body, easing tension and promoting a sense of calm. This makes Blue Dream effective for alleviating symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as providing relief from chronic pain and nausea.
Appearance and flavor
This strain boasts beautiful, dense buds with a mix of deep green and blue hues, covered in a frosty layer of trichomes. The strain's aroma is a delightful blend of sweet berries, which also comes through in its taste. Users often describe the flavor profile as smooth and sweet, with prominent notes of blueberry and a hint of floral undertones, making each puff a delicious experience.
Feelings
Its effects are well-balanced, offering a harmonious mix of cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. It starts with an uplifting and euphoric head high that enhances creativity and focus, making it ideal for daytime use. As the high progresses, a gentle wave of relaxation spreads throughout the body, easing tension and promoting a sense of calm. This makes Blue Dream effective for alleviating symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as providing relief from chronic pain and nausea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
Notice a problem?Report this item