About this product
A highly sought-after strain known for its superb genetics. This indica dominant hybrid is a cross between Blueberry and White Runtz, resulting in a unique and potent combination of effects. The Blueberry genetics contribute to the strain's sweet and fruity aroma, while the Runtz lineage adds a touch of skunkiness. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. With its high THCA content about 34% this strain is one of our favorites.
Appearance and Flavor
It showcases small yet densely packed buds that are meticulously cultivated indoors to ensure optimal quality. These buds are characterized by their rich purple hues and vibrant orange pistils, complemented by a thick coating of glistening trichomes. The aroma is a complex bouquet of berry notes with undertones of citrus and a subtle earthiness, promising a sensory delight. When consumed, it offers a smooth and creamy smoke with a sweet and fruity flavor profile that lingers pleasantly on the palate.
Feelings
This strain unleashes a range of sensations and effects. The THCa content provides a euphoric and uplifting high, leaving users feeling happy and relaxed. This strain may also induce a sense of creativity and focus, making it a great choice for those seeking inspiration or looking to enhance their productivity. Additionally, it is known for its potential therapeutic benefits, including stress and anxiety relief, pain management, and increased appetite stimulation.
Blue Runtz - Smalls
Emerald Smoke
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
