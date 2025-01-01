About this product
A well balanced hybrid strain with half and half percent of indica and sativa, originated by crossing the classic DJ Short Blueberry X Gucci BX strains. Named for its delicious flavor and high that will ice out any bad moods, Brr Berry is a great choice for any hybrid connoisseur.
Appearance and flavor
Honoring its name, this strain has a sweet and fruity blueberry berry flavor with a light touch of spicy kush too. The aroma is pretty similar, with fruity blueberry overtones accented by the spiciness, woody pine and freshly turned earth.
Feelings
A sociable and happy effect that is perfect for social gatherings. Sensations of happiness followed by calming bliss and a boost in creativity and sociability accompanies these feelings. A lightly relaxing physical high accompanies this heady lift, helping your limbs to feel calmed and pain-free without causing a strong sedation.
Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.
Brr Berry
Emerald SmokeFlower
order on brand's website
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
