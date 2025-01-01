A well balanced hybrid strain with half and half percent of indica and sativa, originated by crossing the classic DJ Short Blueberry X Gucci BX strains. Named for its delicious flavor and high that will ice out any bad moods, Brr Berry is a great choice for any hybrid connoisseur.



Appearance and flavor



Honoring its name, this strain has a sweet and fruity blueberry berry flavor with a light touch of spicy kush too. The aroma is pretty similar, with fruity blueberry overtones accented by the spiciness, woody pine and freshly turned earth.



Feelings



A sociable and happy effect that is perfect for social gatherings. Sensations of happiness followed by calming bliss and a boost in creativity and sociability accompanies these feelings. A lightly relaxing physical high accompanies this heady lift, helping your limbs to feel calmed and pain-free without causing a strong sedation.



Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.

