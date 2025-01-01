Cream Filling is an indica-dominant hybrid that lives up to its name, delivering a rich and creamy experience that envelops both body and mind. Its lineage, often stemming from a cross between Cookies and Cream and Wedding Cake, creates a strain known for its sweet, dessert-like aroma and potent effects.



Cream Filling buds are a sight to behold, boasting dense, frosty structures that shimmer with a thick layer of trichomes. Shades of deep green and purple often intertwine, creating a visually stunning contrast. Breaking open a nug releases a symphony of aromas, where sweet notes of vanilla frosting and dough mingle with hints of gassy earthiness.



Its indica dominance quickly takes hold, melting away physical tension and easing the mind into a state of deep relaxation. A gentle euphoria often accompanies this physical calm, uplifting the mood and promoting a sense of contentment. As the high progresses, many users report a feeling of dreamy sedation that makes this strain a popular choice for evening relaxation, pain relief, and a peaceful night’s sleep.



THCA: 32%



