About this product
Cream Filling is an indica-dominant hybrid that lives up to its name, delivering a rich and creamy experience that envelops both body and mind. Its lineage, often stemming from a cross between Cookies and Cream and Wedding Cake, creates a strain known for its sweet, dessert-like aroma and potent effects.
Cream Filling buds are a sight to behold, boasting dense, frosty structures that shimmer with a thick layer of trichomes. Shades of deep green and purple often intertwine, creating a visually stunning contrast. Breaking open a nug releases a symphony of aromas, where sweet notes of vanilla frosting and dough mingle with hints of gassy earthiness.
Its indica dominance quickly takes hold, melting away physical tension and easing the mind into a state of deep relaxation. A gentle euphoria often accompanies this physical calm, uplifting the mood and promoting a sense of contentment. As the high progresses, many users report a feeling of dreamy sedation that makes this strain a popular choice for evening relaxation, pain relief, and a peaceful night’s sleep.
THCA: 32%
Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.
Cream Filling
Emerald Smoke
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
