Durban Poison is a legendary sativa strain originating from the South African port city of Durban. Renowned for its pure sativa genetics, it delivers an invigorating and uplifting high that's perfect for daytime use. Its unique terpene profile creates a complex aroma and flavor, with notes of sweet earthiness, pine, anise, and licorice.



This strain is ideal for those seeking a boost in energy, focus, and creativity. Whether you're tackling a busy day, exploring the outdoors, or seeking artistic inspiration, Durban Poison can help you stay productive and engaged.



Additional Notes:



This strain has been used to create numerous hybrids, including Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie.

