About this product
Strain
A popular strain known for its strong THC content and uplifting effects. It is a hybrid strain that is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, resulting in a sweet and fruity flavor profile with hints of earthy undertones. Gelato #33 is a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts for its balanced effects that provide a sense of relaxation and euphoria without being too overwhelming.
Appearance and Flavor
This flower has a visually appealing appearance, with dense, olive-green and purple buds that are covered in a thick layer of frosty orange trichomes. The aroma of Gelato #33 is sweet and creamy, reminiscent of its namesake dessert. When smoked or vaporized, this strain offers a smooth smoke with a sweet, dessert-like flavor that lingers on the palate.
Feelings
It provides a euphoric and uplifting high that is perfect for social gatherings or creative activities. Users often report feeling relaxed and happy, with a sense of mental clarity and focus. This strain is also known to provide relief from stress, anxiety, and pain, making it a versatile option for both recreational and medicinal users.
Gelato #33
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
