About this product
THCa Live Rosin: Experience the Essence of Pure Hemp
Our Live Rosin is a premium concentrate that captures the full flavor and potency of the living hemp plant. Using a solventless extraction process, we gently extract the resin using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. This preserves the delicate terpenes and cannabinoids, resulting in a pure and flavorful concentrate.
Here’s what makes our Live Rosin special:
Solventless extraction: No harsh chemicals are used, ensuring a clean and natural product.
Full-spectrum flavor: Experience the true taste of the hemp plant with a burst of terpenes.
High potency: Enjoy a potent and long-lasting experience with high levels of THCa.
Versatility: Dab it, vape it, or add it to your flower for an enhanced experience.
Premium quality: Made from the finest flash-frozen hemp flower for optimal freshness and flavor.
Discover the difference of Emerald Smoke Live Rosin and elevate your hemp concentrates experience.
Gelato Grapes Live Rosin
Emerald SmokeRosin
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
