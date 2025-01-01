About this product
Strain
Also known as Gorilla Glue #4 or Original Glue, is a hybrid strain created by crossing Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is slightly Indica-dominant, featuring a 63% Indica and 37% Sativa genetic makeup. GG#4 is celebrated for its potent effects and has won multiple awards, including first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 High Times Cannabis Cups, as well as the 2015 Cannabis High Times World Cup in Jamaica.
Appearance and flavor
Known for its chunky, resin-covered buds that emit a pungent earthy and sour aroma. The buds are dense and sticky, reflecting the high resin content typical of this strain. In terms of flavor, it offers a complex profile with earthy, piney, and chocolate notes, inherited from its parent strains.
Feelings
This strain delivers a heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, often leaving users feeling “glued” to the couch. This strain is particularly noted for its calming effects, making it ideal for evening use or for unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to it for its efficacy in relieving stress, anxiety, and pain. The potent effects of GG#4 also make it a great option for those seeking a powerful, long-lasting high?
Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.
Gorilla Glue #4
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
