Strain



An indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing the Grapefruit and ICE strains. This unique combination results in a plant that is 70% indica and 30% sativa, offering a well-rounded experience for cannabis enthusiasts. Bred by BackWoodz, Grape Frosty boasts a rich genetic profile known for its potency and therapeutic benefits. With a THC content of around 24%, this strain is ideal for experienced users seeking strong effects and a flavorful experience.



Appearance and flavor



This strain features dense, frosty buds that are visually appealing, with a light to dark green color accented by orange or reddish pistils. The buds are medium to large in size and heavily coated in trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance. The aroma is a delightful mix of spicy and fruity notes, complemented by an herbal, gassy undertone. When smoked, Grape Frosty delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with earthy, floral, and kush-like flavors, making it a favorite among connoisseurs.



Feelings



Known for its calming effects, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. Users report feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric, with some experiencing enhanced focus and blissful sleepiness. This strain is also praised for its therapeutic benefits, particularly in alleviating symptoms of stress, pain, and insomnia. Its dominant terpene, myrcene, contributes to its sedative and anti-inflammatory properties, providing a soothing experience for both recreational and medicinal users?



