Strain



AKA “Green Crush” or “Mango Crack,” is a potent sativa strain created by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. Renowned for its energizing effects, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking an invigorating mental buzz. These genetics provide a robust foundation for its stimulating properties, which can help combat fatigue and boost focus throughout the day?



Appearance and flavor



With dense buds coated with forest green hues and a generous dusting of trichomes. Its aroma and flavor profile are equally captivating, with a tangy, fruity scent reminiscent of mango and citrus, complemented by subtle earthy undertones. This distinctive combination of looks and taste make a standout for those who appreciate both visual and sensory experiences.



Feelings



When it comes to sensations,this particular strain is celebrated for its ability to deliver a sharp, energetic high that enhances focus and productivity. Our users often report feeling more talkative and social, making it a great option for daytime use and social events. But be careful, it’s worth noting that some may experience mild side effects such as dry mouth or feelings of anxiety, particularly in higher doses.



Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.

read more