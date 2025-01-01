Strain



This indica-dominant hybrid brings together the powerful genetics of Kush Mints, Gushers, and F1 Durban. The combination of these parent strains contributes to Gushmints rich terpene profile and potent effects.



Appearance and flavor



Visually striking with dense, dark green buds that are often accented with deep purple hues. The buds are heavily coated with a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance. When it comes to flavor, Gushmints is a delightful treat for the senses. It boasts a complex profile with notes of sweet berries, earthy pine, and a touch of mint. The aroma is equally enticing, combining the sweetness of Gushers and the refreshing minty scent of Kush Mints, creating an inviting and aromatic experience.



Feelings



The effects of Gushmints #1 are predominantly calming and deeply relaxing, making it an ideal choice for evening use or unwinding after a long day. Users often report a heavy body high that helps alleviate stress and anxiety while promoting a sense of tranquility and euphoria. The strain’s potent THC content, often exceeding 20%, makes it suitable for experienced users seeking powerful relief from pain, insomnia, and other discomforts.



Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.

read more