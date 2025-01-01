About this product
High Octane is an exhilarating sativa-dominant hybrid that delivers a potent and energizing experience. Born from a cross between Green Crack and Sour Diesel, this strain boasts a pungent aroma and a long-lasting cerebral high.
Visually, High Octane is a feast for the eyes. Its elongated, spear-shaped buds are a vibrant mix of light greens and fiery orange hairs, often coated in a glistening layer of trichomes that hints at its potency. As you break open a nug, a powerful wave of aromas fills the air, where notes of diesel fuel, citrus zest, and earthy pine intertwine to create a truly stimulating fragrance.
The effects of High Octane are as invigorating as its aroma. It typically begins with a euphoric rush that uplifts the mood and sparks creativity. The mind becomes laser-focused and energized, making this strain a popular choice for tackling tasks, engaging in creative pursuits, or simply enjoying a burst of energy. As the high progresses, a gentle wave of relaxation washes over the body, easing tension without inducing sedation. High Octane is a perfect choice for those seeking an energetic and uplifting experience that will fuel their day.
High Octane
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this product
High Octane is an exhilarating sativa-dominant hybrid that delivers a potent and energizing experience. Born from a cross between Green Crack and Sour Diesel, this strain boasts a pungent aroma and a long-lasting cerebral high.
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
