About this product
Honey Guava is a tantalizing hybrid strain that combines the tropical sweetness of guava with a soothing honeyed aroma. Born from a cross between Guava Gelato and Honeycomb, this strain offers a unique sensory experience that delights both the nose and palate.
The buds of Honey Guava are a sight to behold, boasting a vibrant palette of deep greens and fiery orange hairs. They are often coated in a glistening layer of trichomes that hints at the strain’s potency. Breaking open a nug releases a complex bouquet of aromas, where the sweet and tangy notes of guava mingle with the smooth, honey-like undertones.
The effects of Honey Guava are often described as a balanced and uplifting experience. It typically begins with a wave of cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and promotes a sense of happiness and creativity. This initial burst of energy is then accompanied by a gentle wave of relaxation that eases physical tension and promotes a calm sense of well-being. It’s a versatile strain that can be enjoyed throughout the day, whether you’re looking to enhance focus and productivity or simply unwind and de-stress.
The buds of Honey Guava are a sight to behold, boasting a vibrant palette of deep greens and fiery orange hairs. They are often coated in a glistening layer of trichomes that hints at the strain’s potency. Breaking open a nug releases a complex bouquet of aromas, where the sweet and tangy notes of guava mingle with the smooth, honey-like undertones.
The effects of Honey Guava are often described as a balanced and uplifting experience. It typically begins with a wave of cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and promotes a sense of happiness and creativity. This initial burst of energy is then accompanied by a gentle wave of relaxation that eases physical tension and promotes a calm sense of well-being. It’s a versatile strain that can be enjoyed throughout the day, whether you’re looking to enhance focus and productivity or simply unwind and de-stress.
Honey Guava
Emerald SmokeFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Honey Guava is a tantalizing hybrid strain that combines the tropical sweetness of guava with a soothing honeyed aroma. Born from a cross between Guava Gelato and Honeycomb, this strain offers a unique sensory experience that delights both the nose and palate.
The buds of Honey Guava are a sight to behold, boasting a vibrant palette of deep greens and fiery orange hairs. They are often coated in a glistening layer of trichomes that hints at the strain’s potency. Breaking open a nug releases a complex bouquet of aromas, where the sweet and tangy notes of guava mingle with the smooth, honey-like undertones.
The effects of Honey Guava are often described as a balanced and uplifting experience. It typically begins with a wave of cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and promotes a sense of happiness and creativity. This initial burst of energy is then accompanied by a gentle wave of relaxation that eases physical tension and promotes a calm sense of well-being. It’s a versatile strain that can be enjoyed throughout the day, whether you’re looking to enhance focus and productivity or simply unwind and de-stress.
The buds of Honey Guava are a sight to behold, boasting a vibrant palette of deep greens and fiery orange hairs. They are often coated in a glistening layer of trichomes that hints at the strain’s potency. Breaking open a nug releases a complex bouquet of aromas, where the sweet and tangy notes of guava mingle with the smooth, honey-like undertones.
The effects of Honey Guava are often described as a balanced and uplifting experience. It typically begins with a wave of cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and promotes a sense of happiness and creativity. This initial burst of energy is then accompanied by a gentle wave of relaxation that eases physical tension and promotes a calm sense of well-being. It’s a versatile strain that can be enjoyed throughout the day, whether you’re looking to enhance focus and productivity or simply unwind and de-stress.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
Notice a problem?Report this item