Honey Guava is a tantalizing hybrid strain that combines the tropical sweetness of guava with a soothing honeyed aroma. Born from a cross between Guava Gelato and Honeycomb, this strain offers a unique sensory experience that delights both the nose and palate.



The buds of Honey Guava are a sight to behold, boasting a vibrant palette of deep greens and fiery orange hairs. They are often coated in a glistening layer of trichomes that hints at the strain’s potency. Breaking open a nug releases a complex bouquet of aromas, where the sweet and tangy notes of guava mingle with the smooth, honey-like undertones.



The effects of Honey Guava are often described as a balanced and uplifting experience. It typically begins with a wave of cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and promotes a sense of happiness and creativity. This initial burst of energy is then accompanied by a gentle wave of relaxation that eases physical tension and promotes a calm sense of well-being. It’s a versatile strain that can be enjoyed throughout the day, whether you’re looking to enhance focus and productivity or simply unwind and de-stress.

