About this product
Strain
Known for its exceptional genetics. This indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between the deliciously potent Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains. The combination of these two renowned parents results in Ice Cream Cake’s unique and powerful profile, offering a well-balanced mix of effects and flavors. Its genetic lineage ensures a high THC content and a rich terpene profile, making Ice Cream Cake a top choice for cannabis connoisseurs seeking a potent and flavorful experience.
Appearance and Flavor
Visually stunning, with its dense, frosty buds that are generously coated in shimmering trichomes. The nugs are a vibrant mix of light greens, adorned with bright orange pistils, making it an attractive strain. The flavor profile of Ice Cream Cake is just as delightful as its appearance. It boasts a sweet, creamy taste reminiscent of vanilla and sugary dough, with subtle hints of earthy spice. The aroma is equally enticing, with a fragrant blend of sweet vanilla and sweet undertones that captivate the senses.
Feelings
This strain provides sedating effects that leave both your mind and body in a state of complete relaxation. Medical marijuana patients and recreational users alike report that Ice Cream Cake has calming properties that assist with pain relief, sleep, and anxiety. It is perfect for nighttime use when your only plans involve unwinding in front of the TV and drifting off to sleep.
Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.
Ice Cream Cake
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
