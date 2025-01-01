About this product
Strain
Known for its high potency and unique effects. This strain is a hybrid, with a balance of indica and sativa genetics, resulting in a well-rounded experience for consumers. Originating from a blend of Gelato 45 and Wedding Cake genetics, Italian Ice offers a balanced hybrid experience that combines euphoria with relaxation.
Appearance and Flavor
The buds are dense and covered in trichomes, with vibrant shades of light-green underscored by fiery orange hairs giving them a frosty appearance that resembles Italian ice. The flavor profile of this strain is fruity and sweet, with hints of citrus and berry. The aroma is equally enticing, with notes of earthiness and pine that add depth to the overall experience.
Feelings
The effects are known to be both cerebral and physical, providing a well-rounded high that can elevate mood and promote relaxation. This strain is perfect for those looking for a balanced experience that combines the best of both indica and sativa effects. Whether you’re looking for a creative boost making it a great choice for daytime use or simply want to unwind after a long day.
Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.
Italian Ice
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
