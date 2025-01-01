About this product
Strain
A hybrid strain crafted by crossing Sherbert Bx1 and Gelato 41. Known for its balanced effects, this strain was bred by Seed Junky Genetics. With a THCa content that often tests in the high 20s, Jealousy offers a potent experience suitable for experienced cannabis enthusiasts. The dominant terpene in Jealousy is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique aroma and effects profile?.
Appearance and flavor
Featuring dense, frosty buds with vibrant hues of green, complemented by streaks of purple and orange hairs. The buds are generously coated in trichomes, giving them a shimmering appearance. The aroma is a complex blend of earthy and funky notes, with hints of fuel, citrus, and creamy candy undertones. When smoked, Jealousy provides a rich, flavorful experience with a smooth, sweet finish.
Feelings
The effects of this strain are primarily energizing, offering a mental relaxation that pairs well with a surprisingly uplifting and physically stimulating body high. Users
Jealousy
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
