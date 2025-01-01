Strain



Is a Indica-dominant hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies.The combination of these parent strains gives Lemon Cherry Dulce its distinct characteristics, including a rich terpene profile and high THC content. Lemon Cherry Dulce is 25% THC, This strain is celebrated for its well-rounded effects and complex flavors, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a high-quality, versatile experience.



Appearance and Flavor



In terms of appearance,Lemon Cherry Dulce features dense, frosty buds that are covered in trichomes. The buds have a vibrant green color with hints of purple and orange hairs, giving them a visually appealing look. The aroma of this strain is a delightful mix of berry and sweet cherry with a hint of earthiness. The flavor profile is equally impressive, with a smooth smoke that combines juicy notes with a sweet and fruity finish.



Feelings



This strain provides a powerful high that starts with a cerebral buzz that uplifts the mood and enhances creativity. As the high progresses, a sense of relaxation and euphoria sets in, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. This strain is also known for its therapeutic benefits, such as pain relief and stress reduction. A versatile strain that is sure to please both recreational and medicinal users.



Our product is derived from hemp and contains under 0.3% of Delta-9 THC, ensuring compliance with legal standards while providing a relaxing and therapeutic experience.



Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.

