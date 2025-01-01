About this product
Strain
A well-balanced hybrid strain born from the genetic lineage of Sunset Sherbert and Girl Scout Cookies. This potent combination contributes to its rich terpene profile and high THCA content, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. This strain is renowned for its complex origins and celebrated for its delightful effects and flavors?.
Appearance and flavor
Featuring vibrant green hues with hints of purple and orange hairs, all dusted with a frosty layer of trichomes. The aroma is a captivating blend of sweet cherries and zesty lemons, with underlying notes of berries and citrus. When consumed, the flavor profile mirrors its scent, offering a smooth smoke that delights the palate with juicy, sweet, and fruity undertones.
Feelings
It provides a euphoric and uplifting high that transitions into a serene sense of relaxation. This strain is known for its ability to elevate mood, boost creativity, and alleviate stress and anxiety. The balanced effects make it suitable for both recreational and medicinal users, offering relief from pain and tension while promoting a tranquil state of mind.
Lemon Cherry Gelato
Emerald SmokeFlower
Strain
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
