About this product
Discover a Gemstone Getaway with Our Live Resing Gummies
Indulge in a moment of blissful escape with our Live Resin gummies, each bite a delectable journey into a world of flavor and tranquility.
Choose Your Gemstone Experience:
Sapphire Pineapple
Ruby Strawberry
Benefits:
Mood Elevation: Elevate your mood and embrace a sense of joy and positivity.
Enhanced Focus: Sharpen your mental clarity and creativity for a more productive and enjoyable experience.
Delicious Flavor: Savor the mouthwatering taste of real fruit in every bite, a treat for your taste buds and your mind.
Product details:
Delta-8 THC per gummy: 200mg
Delta-9 THC per gummy: 50mg
Disclaimer:
These gummies are intended for adult use only. Consult with a healthcare professional before using if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying medical conditions.
Live Resin Gummies
Emerald Smoke
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
