About this product
Experience the decadent allure of LA Kush Cake with our premium Live Rosin AIO Vape. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a blissful blend of relaxation and euphoria, renowned for its sweet, dessert-like aroma and potent effects. Prepare to unwind, de-stress, and drift into a state of pure tranquility.
Flavor Profile: Delight your senses with the intoxicating aroma of vanilla cake, sweet cream, and subtle hints of earthy kush. Each inhale delivers a smooth, creamy vapor that leaves a lingering sweetness on the palate, reminiscent of your favorite dessert.
Effects: Sink into a state of deep relaxation and euphoria as LA Kush Cake Live Rosin gently envelops your body and mind. Stress and tension melt away, replaced by a sense of calm and contentment. This vape is perfect for unwinding after a long day, easing into a peaceful night’s sleep, or simply enjoying a moment of quiet indulgence.
Why Choose Our LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape:
Indica-Dominant Bliss: Experience the soothing and sedative effects of LA Kush Cake, perfect for relaxation and stress relief.
Unmatched Purity & Potency: Live rosin extraction preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, delivering an authentic and powerful LA Kush Cake experience.
Decadent Flavor: Indulge in the sweet, dessert-like aroma and taste of this beloved strain.
Convenient & Discreet: Our vape cartridges are easy to use and perfect for enjoying on the go.
Lab-Tested for Quality: We prioritize your safety and satisfaction. Our live rosin is rigorously tested to ensure purity, potency, and compliance with all regulations.
Embrace the Sweetness of LA Kush Cake: Unwind and let go with LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape. Let the calming effects and delectable flavors transport you to a state of pure bliss and tranquility.
Flavor Profile: Delight your senses with the intoxicating aroma of vanilla cake, sweet cream, and subtle hints of earthy kush. Each inhale delivers a smooth, creamy vapor that leaves a lingering sweetness on the palate, reminiscent of your favorite dessert.
Effects: Sink into a state of deep relaxation and euphoria as LA Kush Cake Live Rosin gently envelops your body and mind. Stress and tension melt away, replaced by a sense of calm and contentment. This vape is perfect for unwinding after a long day, easing into a peaceful night’s sleep, or simply enjoying a moment of quiet indulgence.
Why Choose Our LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape:
Indica-Dominant Bliss: Experience the soothing and sedative effects of LA Kush Cake, perfect for relaxation and stress relief.
Unmatched Purity & Potency: Live rosin extraction preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, delivering an authentic and powerful LA Kush Cake experience.
Decadent Flavor: Indulge in the sweet, dessert-like aroma and taste of this beloved strain.
Convenient & Discreet: Our vape cartridges are easy to use and perfect for enjoying on the go.
Lab-Tested for Quality: We prioritize your safety and satisfaction. Our live rosin is rigorously tested to ensure purity, potency, and compliance with all regulations.
Embrace the Sweetness of LA Kush Cake: Unwind and let go with LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape. Let the calming effects and delectable flavors transport you to a state of pure bliss and tranquility.
Live Rosin Vape - LA Kush Cake - 1 Gram
Emerald SmokeVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Experience the decadent allure of LA Kush Cake with our premium Live Rosin AIO Vape. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a blissful blend of relaxation and euphoria, renowned for its sweet, dessert-like aroma and potent effects. Prepare to unwind, de-stress, and drift into a state of pure tranquility.
Flavor Profile: Delight your senses with the intoxicating aroma of vanilla cake, sweet cream, and subtle hints of earthy kush. Each inhale delivers a smooth, creamy vapor that leaves a lingering sweetness on the palate, reminiscent of your favorite dessert.
Effects: Sink into a state of deep relaxation and euphoria as LA Kush Cake Live Rosin gently envelops your body and mind. Stress and tension melt away, replaced by a sense of calm and contentment. This vape is perfect for unwinding after a long day, easing into a peaceful night’s sleep, or simply enjoying a moment of quiet indulgence.
Why Choose Our LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape:
Indica-Dominant Bliss: Experience the soothing and sedative effects of LA Kush Cake, perfect for relaxation and stress relief.
Unmatched Purity & Potency: Live rosin extraction preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, delivering an authentic and powerful LA Kush Cake experience.
Decadent Flavor: Indulge in the sweet, dessert-like aroma and taste of this beloved strain.
Convenient & Discreet: Our vape cartridges are easy to use and perfect for enjoying on the go.
Lab-Tested for Quality: We prioritize your safety and satisfaction. Our live rosin is rigorously tested to ensure purity, potency, and compliance with all regulations.
Embrace the Sweetness of LA Kush Cake: Unwind and let go with LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape. Let the calming effects and delectable flavors transport you to a state of pure bliss and tranquility.
Flavor Profile: Delight your senses with the intoxicating aroma of vanilla cake, sweet cream, and subtle hints of earthy kush. Each inhale delivers a smooth, creamy vapor that leaves a lingering sweetness on the palate, reminiscent of your favorite dessert.
Effects: Sink into a state of deep relaxation and euphoria as LA Kush Cake Live Rosin gently envelops your body and mind. Stress and tension melt away, replaced by a sense of calm and contentment. This vape is perfect for unwinding after a long day, easing into a peaceful night’s sleep, or simply enjoying a moment of quiet indulgence.
Why Choose Our LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape:
Indica-Dominant Bliss: Experience the soothing and sedative effects of LA Kush Cake, perfect for relaxation and stress relief.
Unmatched Purity & Potency: Live rosin extraction preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, delivering an authentic and powerful LA Kush Cake experience.
Decadent Flavor: Indulge in the sweet, dessert-like aroma and taste of this beloved strain.
Convenient & Discreet: Our vape cartridges are easy to use and perfect for enjoying on the go.
Lab-Tested for Quality: We prioritize your safety and satisfaction. Our live rosin is rigorously tested to ensure purity, potency, and compliance with all regulations.
Embrace the Sweetness of LA Kush Cake: Unwind and let go with LA Kush Cake Live Rosin Vape. Let the calming effects and delectable flavors transport you to a state of pure bliss and tranquility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
Notice a problem?Report this item