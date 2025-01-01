About this product
Experience the unparalleled effects of Mind Melt Gummies, crafted with 100mg of Live Resin—a potent THC extract that sets them apart from conventional edibles. These gummies are 100% vegan and made with natural ingredients and flavors, ensuring a clean, enjoyable experience.
Mind Melt Gummies are larger and more potent than standard edibles, making them ideal for sharing with friends or saving half for later. Their high concentration is perfect for experienced hemp users. If you’re new to edibles, we recommend starting with half a gummy to gauge its effects.
Choose from 5 mouthwatering flavors:
•Cherry
•Grape
•Pineapple
•Green Apple
•Strawberry
Looking for a smoke-free alternative? Mind Melt Gummies offer a discreet, convenient way to enjoy the long-lasting effects of Live Resin—no rolling, no smoking, no hassle. Perfect for on-the-go use, they deliver potent effects in a portable, easy-to-enjoy form.
Find your new favorite edibles today, exclusively at Emerald Smoke Premium Hemp.
Mind Melt Gummies are larger and more potent than standard edibles, making them ideal for sharing with friends or saving half for later. Their high concentration is perfect for experienced hemp users. If you’re new to edibles, we recommend starting with half a gummy to gauge its effects.
Choose from 5 mouthwatering flavors:
•Cherry
•Grape
•Pineapple
•Green Apple
•Strawberry
Looking for a smoke-free alternative? Mind Melt Gummies offer a discreet, convenient way to enjoy the long-lasting effects of Live Resin—no rolling, no smoking, no hassle. Perfect for on-the-go use, they deliver potent effects in a portable, easy-to-enjoy form.
Find your new favorite edibles today, exclusively at Emerald Smoke Premium Hemp.
Mind Melt Live Rosin Gummies
Emerald SmokeGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Experience the unparalleled effects of Mind Melt Gummies, crafted with 100mg of Live Resin—a potent THC extract that sets them apart from conventional edibles. These gummies are 100% vegan and made with natural ingredients and flavors, ensuring a clean, enjoyable experience.
Mind Melt Gummies are larger and more potent than standard edibles, making them ideal for sharing with friends or saving half for later. Their high concentration is perfect for experienced hemp users. If you’re new to edibles, we recommend starting with half a gummy to gauge its effects.
Choose from 5 mouthwatering flavors:
•Cherry
•Grape
•Pineapple
•Green Apple
•Strawberry
Looking for a smoke-free alternative? Mind Melt Gummies offer a discreet, convenient way to enjoy the long-lasting effects of Live Resin—no rolling, no smoking, no hassle. Perfect for on-the-go use, they deliver potent effects in a portable, easy-to-enjoy form.
Find your new favorite edibles today, exclusively at Emerald Smoke Premium Hemp.
Mind Melt Gummies are larger and more potent than standard edibles, making them ideal for sharing with friends or saving half for later. Their high concentration is perfect for experienced hemp users. If you’re new to edibles, we recommend starting with half a gummy to gauge its effects.
Choose from 5 mouthwatering flavors:
•Cherry
•Grape
•Pineapple
•Green Apple
•Strawberry
Looking for a smoke-free alternative? Mind Melt Gummies offer a discreet, convenient way to enjoy the long-lasting effects of Live Resin—no rolling, no smoking, no hassle. Perfect for on-the-go use, they deliver potent effects in a portable, easy-to-enjoy form.
Find your new favorite edibles today, exclusively at Emerald Smoke Premium Hemp.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
Notice a problem?Report this item