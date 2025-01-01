Experience the unparalleled effects of Mind Melt Gummies, crafted with 100mg of Live Resin—a potent THC extract that sets them apart from conventional edibles. These gummies are 100% vegan and made with natural ingredients and flavors, ensuring a clean, enjoyable experience.



Mind Melt Gummies are larger and more potent than standard edibles, making them ideal for sharing with friends or saving half for later. Their high concentration is perfect for experienced hemp users. If you’re new to edibles, we recommend starting with half a gummy to gauge its effects.



Choose from 5 mouthwatering flavors:



•Cherry

•Grape

•Pineapple

•Green Apple

•Strawberry



Looking for a smoke-free alternative? Mind Melt Gummies offer a discreet, convenient way to enjoy the long-lasting effects of Live Resin—no rolling, no smoking, no hassle. Perfect for on-the-go use, they deliver potent effects in a portable, easy-to-enjoy form.



Find your new favorite edibles today, exclusively at Emerald Smoke Premium Hemp.

