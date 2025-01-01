About this product
Strain
Also known as “The MAC” or Mac 1, is a hybrid marijuana strain that results from a cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15. This strain is particularly notable for its careful breeding and cultivation, with growers selected by the breeder to maintain the strain’s quality and consistency. Mac AAA is revered for its versatile and balanced effects, making it a popular choice among cannabis connoisseurs.
Appearance and flavor
Standing out with its visually striking buds that are nearly white and covered in milky trichomes. The buds are dense, frosty, and exhibit a mix of purple and green hues. When it comes to flavor, Mac AAA offers a unique terpene profile that combines smooth, creamy, and funky notes. The taste features hints of citrus, butter, and vanilla, providing a rich and enjoyable smoking experience.
Feelings
Delivers a well-balanced high that is both uplifting and relaxing. Users often report feelings of euphoria, happiness, and a general sense of relaxation. It’s known for its potent effects, which can be energizing and calming simultaneously. This makes it ideal for use both during the day and at night, as it can enhance mood, creativity, and stress relief. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Mac AAA for its ability to help with anxiety, depression, and stress
Miracle Alien Cookies - Smalls
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
