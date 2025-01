Emerald Smoke Premium Hemp presents OG Kush Smalls THCa Flower, a high-quality hemp product designed for adults 21 and over. This premium hemp flower boasts a potent THC-A concentration, delivering a powerful and relaxing experience. OG Kush Smalls are derived from the legendary OG Kush strain, renowned for its distinctive aroma and potent effects.



Indulge in the rich, earthy, and citrusy flavors of OG Kush Smalls, offering a truly satisfying smoking experience. This product is perfect for unwinding after a long day or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.



Emerald Smoke Premium Hemp products are federally legal and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

