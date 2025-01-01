About this product
This Indica-hybrid was born combining “Motorbreath #15” and “Trophy Wife”. True to its name, Oil Tanker revs up with a robust aroma, hitting you with a lung-expanding sensation that’s like a deep breath of fresh air. Oil Tanker boasts high levels of Limonene and Beta-Myrcene, the secret sauce behind its soothing effects.
Appearance and flavor
Marked by its dense, resinous buds that are covered in trichomes, giving them a frosty, sparkling look. The flavor profile is dominated by diesel notes, complemented by hints of citrus and pine. This combination creates a pungent aroma that is both earthy and sharp, typical of its Sour Diesel parentage.
Feelings
This strain has a very heady and energetic high and that will keep you focused and creative. Our users have reported a tranquilizing effect that not only eases stress and anxiety but also facilitates a focused mindset. This strain offers a balanced experience, making it suitable for relaxing after a long day or enhancing moments of creative inspiration.
Oil Tanker
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
