Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that delivers a burst of uplifting effects. Created by crossing California Orange with Blueberry, this strain offers a delightful blend of citrusy sweetness and mental clarity.



Potent and Uplifting Effects



With a THCa content soaring into the high 20% range, Orange Crush delivers a powerful and invigorating experience. Its happy and uplifting effects help clear your mind, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a mental boost or creative inspiration.



A Flavorful Treat for the Senses



As the name suggests, Orange Crush boasts a loud and pungent citrus flavor and aroma, tantalizing your taste buds and leaving a lasting impression.

