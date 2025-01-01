Strain



Also known as Oreo Cookies or Oreos, is a potent hybrid strain resulting from the cross of Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This unique genetic combination gives Oreoz its distinctive characteristics, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Its high THCa content ensures a powerful experience, while the rich terpene profile enhances its overall appeal.



Appearance and flavor



Boasting visually striking buds that are dense and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of trichomes. The coloration ranges from vibrant green to deep purple, interspersed with bright orange hairs. The aroma is reminiscent of campfire s’mores, offering a delightful blend of chocolate, nutty, and diesel notes. This complex flavor profile is a treat for the senses, providing a smooth, flavorful smoke.



Feelings



With a predominantly calming effect, it’s an ideal choice for relaxation. Users report a long-lasting and relaxing high that can be quite potent, especially for those new to cannabis. The strain is known to alleviate symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress, and depression.

