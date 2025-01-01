About this product
Strain
Also known as Oreo Cookies or Oreos, is a potent hybrid strain resulting from the cross of Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This unique genetic combination gives Oreoz its distinctive characteristics, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Its high THCa content ensures a powerful experience, while the rich terpene profile enhances its overall appeal.
Appearance and flavor
Boasting visually striking buds that are dense and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of trichomes. The coloration ranges from vibrant green to deep purple, interspersed with bright orange hairs. The aroma is reminiscent of campfire s’mores, offering a delightful blend of chocolate, nutty, and diesel notes. This complex flavor profile is a treat for the senses, providing a smooth, flavorful smoke.
Feelings
With a predominantly calming effect, it’s an ideal choice for relaxation. Users report a long-lasting and relaxing high that can be quite potent, especially for those new to cannabis. The strain is known to alleviate symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress, and depression.
Also known as Oreo Cookies or Oreos, is a potent hybrid strain resulting from the cross of Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This unique genetic combination gives Oreoz its distinctive characteristics, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Its high THCa content ensures a powerful experience, while the rich terpene profile enhances its overall appeal.
Appearance and flavor
Boasting visually striking buds that are dense and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of trichomes. The coloration ranges from vibrant green to deep purple, interspersed with bright orange hairs. The aroma is reminiscent of campfire s’mores, offering a delightful blend of chocolate, nutty, and diesel notes. This complex flavor profile is a treat for the senses, providing a smooth, flavorful smoke.
Feelings
With a predominantly calming effect, it’s an ideal choice for relaxation. Users report a long-lasting and relaxing high that can be quite potent, especially for those new to cannabis. The strain is known to alleviate symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress, and depression.
Oreoz
Emerald SmokeFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Strain
Also known as Oreo Cookies or Oreos, is a potent hybrid strain resulting from the cross of Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This unique genetic combination gives Oreoz its distinctive characteristics, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Its high THCa content ensures a powerful experience, while the rich terpene profile enhances its overall appeal.
Appearance and flavor
Boasting visually striking buds that are dense and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of trichomes. The coloration ranges from vibrant green to deep purple, interspersed with bright orange hairs. The aroma is reminiscent of campfire s’mores, offering a delightful blend of chocolate, nutty, and diesel notes. This complex flavor profile is a treat for the senses, providing a smooth, flavorful smoke.
Feelings
With a predominantly calming effect, it’s an ideal choice for relaxation. Users report a long-lasting and relaxing high that can be quite potent, especially for those new to cannabis. The strain is known to alleviate symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress, and depression.
Also known as Oreo Cookies or Oreos, is a potent hybrid strain resulting from the cross of Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This unique genetic combination gives Oreoz its distinctive characteristics, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Its high THCa content ensures a powerful experience, while the rich terpene profile enhances its overall appeal.
Appearance and flavor
Boasting visually striking buds that are dense and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of trichomes. The coloration ranges from vibrant green to deep purple, interspersed with bright orange hairs. The aroma is reminiscent of campfire s’mores, offering a delightful blend of chocolate, nutty, and diesel notes. This complex flavor profile is a treat for the senses, providing a smooth, flavorful smoke.
Feelings
With a predominantly calming effect, it’s an ideal choice for relaxation. Users report a long-lasting and relaxing high that can be quite potent, especially for those new to cannabis. The strain is known to alleviate symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress, and depression.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
Notice a problem?Report this item