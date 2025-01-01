About this product
Papa Smurf is a premium hybrid strain that captures the essence of its renowned parents, Blue Dream and Cotton Candy. This 80% sativa-dominant strain offers a symphony of sweet and fruity aromas, with notes of berry, cherry, and pine, creating an irresistible sensory experience.
Potent and Uplifting Euphoria
With a THC content ranging from 20-28%, Papa Smurf is a potent strain best suited for experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Prepare to be swept away by its uplifting and euphoric effects, leaving you feeling giggly, relaxed, and ready to embrace the day.
A Flavorful Journey for the Senses
Delight in the complex flavor profile of Papa Smurf, featuring a harmonious blend of sweetness, pine, and floral notes. The dominant terpene, myrcene, contributes to its relaxing and potentially anti-inflammatory properties, making it a perfect choice for unwinding after a long day.
Cultivator’s Delight
Papa Smurf is a vigorous and fast-growing strain, producing abundant flowers that are a feast for the eyes. Its indoor cultivation ensures consistent quality and optimal potency, delivering a top-shelf experience every time.
Papa Smurf - Top Shelf Indoor
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
