About this product
Strain
A renowned strain known for its impressive lineage and potent effects. This sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk, resulting in a strain with high THC content and a unique blend of characteristics. Sour Diesel, also referred to as “Sour D” or “Sour Deez,” gained popularity in the early 1990s and has remained a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts ever since?.
Appearance and flavor
Featuring light green buds adorned with orange hairs and a generous coating of trichomes, giving it a frosty look. The aroma is pungent and unmistakable, with strong notes of diesel fuel complemented by hints of pine and earthiness. When consumed, it offers a smooth smoke that carries the same diesel flavor with a touch of citrus on the exhale, making it a distinctive and memorable strain.
Feelings
Its effects are predominantly energizing and cerebral, with a fast-acting, dreamy high that enhances creativity, focus, and overall mood. Known for alleviating stress, anxiety, and depression, making it a go-to choice for daytime use when mental clarity and motivation are needed.
Sour Diesel
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
