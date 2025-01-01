Strain



A renowned strain known for its impressive lineage and potent effects. This sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk, resulting in a strain with high THC content and a unique blend of characteristics. Sour Diesel, also referred to as “Sour D” or “Sour Deez,” gained popularity in the early 1990s and has remained a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts ever since?.



Appearance and flavor



Featuring light green buds adorned with orange hairs and a generous coating of trichomes, giving it a frosty look. The aroma is pungent and unmistakable, with strong notes of diesel fuel complemented by hints of pine and earthiness. When consumed, it offers a smooth smoke that carries the same diesel flavor with a touch of citrus on the exhale, making it a distinctive and memorable strain.



Feelings



Its effects are predominantly energizing and cerebral, with a fast-acting, dreamy high that enhances creativity, focus, and overall mood. Known for alleviating stress, anxiety, and depression, making it a go-to choice for daytime use when mental clarity and motivation are needed.

read more