About this product
It’s a sativa-dominant hybrid renowned for its energizing and uplifting effects, perfect for those moments when you need a boost of creativity, focus, or simply a burst of sunshine in your day.
But here’s the game-changer: THCa. This raw, unprocessed cannabinoid is the lifeblood of our vapes, delivering an experience that’s as close to the natural plant as you can get. It’s about purity, potency, and a connection to the true essence of hemp.
Experience the purest essence of cannabis with our Emerald Smoke THCa Disposable Vape Pen. Packed with premium, hemp-derived THCa distillate and natural terpenes, this vape delivers a smooth, flavorful, and potent experience.
Quality that speaks for itself: We’re incredibly selective about our hemp, sourcing only the finest USA-grown, organically cultivated flower. Our extraction process? Let’s just say we’re committed to preserving the plant’s natural power and purity.
Features:
Pure THCa Distillate: Lab-tested for purity and potency.
Strain-Specific Terpenes: Authentic flavor and aroma profiles.
No additives or fillers: Just pure, unadulterated THCa.
Smooth and flavorful vapor: Designed for an enjoyable vaping experience.
Discreet and portable: Take your THCa anywhere.
THCa Disposable Vape Pen - Blue Dream
Emerald SmokeVape pens
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
