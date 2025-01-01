About this product
Ever felt like you needed a little extra something to help you unwind and truly relax? Like melting into your favorite couch after a long day? That’s the magic of our Gorilla Glue THCa Disposable Vape. At Emerald Smoke, we’re all about those deeply satisfying experiences, and this strain delivers just that.
Imagine this: sinking into a warm bath, your muscles loosening with every sigh, your mind quieting down as stress fades away. That’s the essence of Gorilla Glue. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid known for its powerful relaxation effects, perfect for evenings, weekends, or any time you need to truly disconnect and recharge.
But here’s the secret weapon: THCa. This pure, unadulterated cannabinoid is the heart and soul of our vapes. It’s the key to unlocking a deeper, more authentic experience that connects you with the true essence of the hemp plant.
Why we think you’ll absolutely love it:
Effortless relaxation: Just inhale and let the soothing embrace of Gorilla Glue wash over you.
Uncompromising quality: We source our hemp from the finest organic farms in the USA. And our extraction methods? Meticulous, to say the least. We’re dedicated to delivering a pure, potent, and unforgettable experience.
Aromas that ground you: The earthy, piney scent of Gorilla Glue is like a walk in the woods. It’s a natural invitation to slow down, breathe deep, and reconnect with yourself.
Long-lasting tranquility: This isn’t a quick fix. Gorilla Glue offers a sustained sense of calm and relaxation that’ll help you unwind and stay present.
Discreet and always ready: Slip this sleek vape pen into your pocket or bag and take the tranquility of Gorilla Glue wherever you go.
Imagine this: sinking into a warm bath, your muscles loosening with every sigh, your mind quieting down as stress fades away. That’s the essence of Gorilla Glue. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid known for its powerful relaxation effects, perfect for evenings, weekends, or any time you need to truly disconnect and recharge.
But here’s the secret weapon: THCa. This pure, unadulterated cannabinoid is the heart and soul of our vapes. It’s the key to unlocking a deeper, more authentic experience that connects you with the true essence of the hemp plant.
Why we think you’ll absolutely love it:
Effortless relaxation: Just inhale and let the soothing embrace of Gorilla Glue wash over you.
Uncompromising quality: We source our hemp from the finest organic farms in the USA. And our extraction methods? Meticulous, to say the least. We’re dedicated to delivering a pure, potent, and unforgettable experience.
Aromas that ground you: The earthy, piney scent of Gorilla Glue is like a walk in the woods. It’s a natural invitation to slow down, breathe deep, and reconnect with yourself.
Long-lasting tranquility: This isn’t a quick fix. Gorilla Glue offers a sustained sense of calm and relaxation that’ll help you unwind and stay present.
Discreet and always ready: Slip this sleek vape pen into your pocket or bag and take the tranquility of Gorilla Glue wherever you go.
THCa Disposable Vape Pen - Gorilla Glue #4
Emerald SmokeVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Ever felt like you needed a little extra something to help you unwind and truly relax? Like melting into your favorite couch after a long day? That’s the magic of our Gorilla Glue THCa Disposable Vape. At Emerald Smoke, we’re all about those deeply satisfying experiences, and this strain delivers just that.
Imagine this: sinking into a warm bath, your muscles loosening with every sigh, your mind quieting down as stress fades away. That’s the essence of Gorilla Glue. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid known for its powerful relaxation effects, perfect for evenings, weekends, or any time you need to truly disconnect and recharge.
But here’s the secret weapon: THCa. This pure, unadulterated cannabinoid is the heart and soul of our vapes. It’s the key to unlocking a deeper, more authentic experience that connects you with the true essence of the hemp plant.
Why we think you’ll absolutely love it:
Effortless relaxation: Just inhale and let the soothing embrace of Gorilla Glue wash over you.
Uncompromising quality: We source our hemp from the finest organic farms in the USA. And our extraction methods? Meticulous, to say the least. We’re dedicated to delivering a pure, potent, and unforgettable experience.
Aromas that ground you: The earthy, piney scent of Gorilla Glue is like a walk in the woods. It’s a natural invitation to slow down, breathe deep, and reconnect with yourself.
Long-lasting tranquility: This isn’t a quick fix. Gorilla Glue offers a sustained sense of calm and relaxation that’ll help you unwind and stay present.
Discreet and always ready: Slip this sleek vape pen into your pocket or bag and take the tranquility of Gorilla Glue wherever you go.
Imagine this: sinking into a warm bath, your muscles loosening with every sigh, your mind quieting down as stress fades away. That’s the essence of Gorilla Glue. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid known for its powerful relaxation effects, perfect for evenings, weekends, or any time you need to truly disconnect and recharge.
But here’s the secret weapon: THCa. This pure, unadulterated cannabinoid is the heart and soul of our vapes. It’s the key to unlocking a deeper, more authentic experience that connects you with the true essence of the hemp plant.
Why we think you’ll absolutely love it:
Effortless relaxation: Just inhale and let the soothing embrace of Gorilla Glue wash over you.
Uncompromising quality: We source our hemp from the finest organic farms in the USA. And our extraction methods? Meticulous, to say the least. We’re dedicated to delivering a pure, potent, and unforgettable experience.
Aromas that ground you: The earthy, piney scent of Gorilla Glue is like a walk in the woods. It’s a natural invitation to slow down, breathe deep, and reconnect with yourself.
Long-lasting tranquility: This isn’t a quick fix. Gorilla Glue offers a sustained sense of calm and relaxation that’ll help you unwind and stay present.
Discreet and always ready: Slip this sleek vape pen into your pocket or bag and take the tranquility of Gorilla Glue wherever you go.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
Notice a problem?Report this item