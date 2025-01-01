Our THCA Hash is a potent cannabis concentrate that is derived from the trichomes of the cannabis plant. The strain genetics of THCA Hash typically come from high-THC strains known for their high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychoactive compound responsible for the “high” associated with cannabis consumption.



When consumed, THCA Hash induces a powerful and long-lasting high that is characterized by euphoria, relaxation, and increased sensory perception. Users may experience a sense of creativity, introspection, and heightened senses. The effects of THCA Hash can vary depending on the individual’s tolerance and the amount consumed, but it is generally recommended for experienced cannabis users due to its high potency. Overall, THCA Hash provides a unique and intense cannabis experience for those looking for a strong psychoactive effect.



Experience cannabis in its purest form with our THCA Hash, available in both 120 micron and 160 micron varieties.



120 Micron vs. 160 Micron Hash: What’s the Difference?



120 micron hash hits hard with big trichome heads, while 160 micron hash brings subtle flavors with finesse. Both pack a punch whether you’re rolling, vaping, or cooking. Crafted for purity and potency, these options cater to your desired intensity level.

